Clinton: Windsor changed hearts and minds, ‘including mine’

September 15, 2017 2:22 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton is remembering gay rights pioneer Edith Windsor as a symbol of love who changed hearts and minds across America — including her own.

Clinton’s remarks came as hundreds of people gathered in New York City on Friday to remember the woman whose court battle helped make same-sex marriage the law of the land. Windsor died Tuesday at age 88.

The former Democratic presidential nominee described Windsor as “a path breaker first in science and computers and then in social history and politics and culture.”

Clinton says: “She helped change hearts and minds, including mine, and we are forever grateful to her for that.”

Clinton first announced her public support for same-sex marriage in 2013.

