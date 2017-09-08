Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Contested future for Catalonia’s suspended independence vote

September 8, 2017 5:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — The future of a contentious referendum on Catalonia’s independence is up in the air after Spain’s constitutional court ordered a preliminary suspension but regional leaders vowed to go ahead, in defiance of Madrid.

Prosecutors are looking into possible charges of disobedience, abuse of power and embezzlement against members of the Catalan government, based in Barcelona.

The country’s top court has previously ruled that only the national government is allowed to call a referendum on secession and that all Spaniards must have a vote.

On Friday, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s cabinet began procedures to also crush a bill approved overnight by Catalan pro-independence lawmakers. If the “yes” vote wins, and no matter the turnout, the new law is meant to become Catalonia’s legal framework, or mini-constitution, as it transitions from a region in northeastern Spain to an independent republic.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers compete in Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1433 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 26.0077 0.0234 5.96%
L 2030 29.2000 0.0386 8.53%
L 2040 31.5505 0.0475 9.78%
L 2050 18.1447 0.0296 10.91%
G Fund 15.4291 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1783 0.0427 2.92%
C Fund 34.4763 0.0018 11.59%
S Fund 44.0255 -0.1336 8.61%
I Fund 29.1530 0.2228 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.