Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Corey Lewandowski headed to Harvard as a visiting fellow

September 6, 2017 1:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is headed to Harvard University as a visiting fellow.

Lewandowski is among a list of political figures coming to the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics through a program that’s meant to spark discussion on campus.

Lewandowski led Trump’s Republican primary campaign but left after clashing with Trump’s family. He now runs the consulting firm Lewandowski Strategic Advisors.

Harvard’s announcement says he “oversaw all aspects of the historic presidential campaign.”

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from DHS, GSA, SSA and CIA share insights on DevOps in government.

Advertisement

Visiting fellows come to Harvard for select events for students. Others this fall include Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, co-hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Fellows who are coming for a full semester include Republican former congressman Jason Chaffetz of Utah and former Interior Secretary Sally Jewell.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

A satellite view of Hurricane Irma

Today in History

1901: President McKinley is shot

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1255 -0.0164 3.69%
L 2020 25.9654 -0.0536 5.96%
L 2030 29.1258 -0.1078 8.53%
L 2040 31.4577 -0.1405 9.78%
L 2050 18.0851 -0.0944 10.91%
G Fund 15.4274 0.0037 1.36%
F Fund 18.1704 0.0806 2.92%
C Fund 34.3669 -0.2612 11.59%
S Fund 44.0996 -0.4656 8.61%
I Fund 28.9076 -0.0758 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.