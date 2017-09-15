Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Corker’s meeting with Trump described as ‘very productive’

September 15, 2017 5:16 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Bob Corker, who has yet to say whether he will seek a third term representing Tennessee in the U.S. Senate next year, has met with President Donald Trump in what a top aide describes as a “very productive” meeting.

Corker had heavily criticized the president for his response to a violent white nationalist rally in Virginia last month. Trump took to Twitter to question Corker’s “strange statement,” and suggested that Tennesseans are “not happy” with the senator as he considers whether to run again.

Corker spokeswoman Micah Johnson says the senator first met with the president in a one-on-one setting Friday before being joined by other White House staff. Johnson says the discussion covering a variety of domestic and foreign policy issues lasted well over an hour.

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1860 -0.0045 3.92%
L 2020 26.1166 -0.0131 6.18%
L 2030 29.3995 -0.0255 8.74%
L 2040 31.8048 -0.0329 9.97%
L 2050 18.3127 -0.0218 11.07%
G Fund 15.4354 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0802 0.0053 3.86%
C Fund 34.9185 -0.0271 11.93%
S Fund 44.8077 -0.0330 8.16%
I Fund 29.3087 -0.0907 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.