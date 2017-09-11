Former aide testifies Menendez helped co-defendant on visas

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former staffer for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez has testified that the New Jersey Democrat was involved in helping with the visa applications of friends of a wealthy doctor who is on trial with him.

Former senior policy adviser Mark Lopes testified Menendez emailed him in 2008 authorizing a letter of support from Menendez to be sent to consular officials.

Menendez is charged with accepting gifts and campaign donations from Florida ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen in exchange for political influence.

A vice president for American Express testified Monday that Melgen used about 650,000 AmEx points to pay for a Paris hotel room for Menendez in 2010.

Advertisement

Menendez has said Melgen’s gifts were a result of their longtime friendship and weren’t bribes.