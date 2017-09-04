Listen Live Sports

Court weighs 1st Amendment challenge to Ohio HIV assault law

September 4, 2017 9:49 am
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court is considering a constitutional challenge of a law requiring HIV-infected individuals to tell sexual partners about their status before having sex.

Critics say the law unfairly singles out HIV because of outmoded stigmas against the gay community and doesn’t take into consideration current survival rates for people with HIV.

Opponents also say Ohio’s HIV assault law violates free speech rights because it focuses only on disclosure, not the actual transmission of the disease.

Attorneys are challenging the law on behalf of an Ohio man convicted of failing to tell his girlfriend he had HIV after they started having sex.

Prosecutors argue the law upholds a compelling state interest in discouraging exposure to and spread of an incurable disease.

