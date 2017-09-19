Craft beers trickle into Dubai, shaking up a cocktail scene

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai long has been known for its clubbing scene and cocktail bars, but there’s a new thirst for craft beer.

New businesses are springing up and exotic brews are replacing the country’s standard lagers.

At one new restaurant alone in Dubai, craft beer is 60 percent of all its beer sales, with its main focus on offering American ales. That’s unique among its Gulf neighbors, several of whom outright ban alcohol sales.

Dubai’s Black Tap restaurant stocks the city’s most-extensive selection of American craft beer, part of a major $23.5 billion market for customers wanting a different style of ale.

It’s a novelty for Dubai, long known as the Manhattan of the Mideast, with chic skyscraper bars serving the fanciest of cocktails — but only standard lagers offered on tap.