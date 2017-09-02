Listen Live Sports

Crime, violence dog Mexico as president addresses nation

September 2, 2017 2:17 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says security is his government’s “highest priority,” amid growing violence and crime that are marring his fifth year in office.

Pena Nieto says in a state-of-the-union address that there has been progress in education reform and infrastructure projects.

But he acknowledges the violence problem, saying that “recovering public safety is the highest demand of the public.”

Pena Nieto said Saturday that authorities have “neutralized 107 of the 127 most dangerous criminals” in Mexico, but added that all levels of government must redouble their efforts.

Homicides in Mexico are on pace this year to surpass the bloodiest period of the drug war, which was launched by his predecessor, Felipe Calderon.

