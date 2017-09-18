Listen Live Sports

Cuomo endorses rival and fellow Democrat de Blasio for mayor

September 18, 2017 2:29 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has endorsed his frequent rival and fellow Democrat Bill de Blasio for a second term as mayor of New York City.

Cuomo voiced his support for de Blasio on Monday during an interview on WNYC. He called de Blasio “the better person to serve” the city.

De Blasio faces Republican state Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis (mal-ee-oh-TAH’-kihs) of Staten Island in the November election.

Cuomo had declined to make an endorsement during the five-way Democratic primary. He and de Blasio have feuded repeatedly, with Cuomo’s administration second-guessing the mayor and de Blasio complaining of Cuomo’s retaliation against his political opponents.

On Monday, however, Cuomo said simply that as a Democrat he will support the Democratic primary victor.

