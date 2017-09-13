Damond family: Hoping for open process in charging decision

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Australian family of a woman who was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer says they are hoping for a “transparent” process as a prosecutor considers charges in the case.

Justine Ruszczyk (ROOS’-chehk) Damond was shot July 15, minutes after she had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home. Officer Mohamed Noor has not talked publicly about the case and declined to be interviewed by state investigators.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension turned its findings over to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman on Tuesday. Freeman has said he expects to decide on charges before the end of the year.

A statement from Damond’s family in Australia says they “trust that the Hennepin County Attorney’s determination will be based on an astute assessment of the facts.” They say they are hoping for justice for Damond.