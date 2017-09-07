Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Daughters help sign ‘Judy’s Law’ for woman set ablaze by ex

September 7, 2017 4:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Legislation inspired by a woman who was set on fire by her ex-boyfriend has been signed into law by Ohio’s governor.

The bill, named “Judy’s Law,” would require six additional years in prison for crimes that permanently maim or disfigure victims.

Judy Malinowski’s family members joined Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) at Thursday’s bill-signing.

Thirteen-year-old daughter Kaylyn says the bill’s passage helps her and 10-year-old sister Madison know their “mommy did not suffer in vain.” Kasich allowed each girl to add a dot to his signature.

Advertisement

Malinowski was hospitalized for almost two years after Michael Slager doused her in gasoline and set her on fire in August 2015. She died at 33.

Slager was convicted of charges including aggravated arson and felonious assault and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Dr. Jerome Adams becomes new U.S. Surgeon General

Today in History

1977: US signs Panama Canal treaties

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1324 0.0069 3.69%
L 2020 25.9843 0.0189 5.96%
L 2030 29.1614 0.0356 8.53%
L 2040 31.5030 0.0453 9.78%
L 2050 18.1151 0.0300 10.91%
G Fund 15.4282 0.0008 1.36%
F Fund 18.1356 -0.0348 2.92%
C Fund 34.4745 0.1076 11.59%
S Fund 44.1591 0.0595 8.61%
I Fund 28.9302 0.0226 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.