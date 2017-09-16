Listen Live Sports

Demonized Schumer and Pelosi now deal-makers with Trump

September 16, 2017 2:22 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s been a long eight months in the wilderness for Democrats, but if any two were going to find their way back to the action it was Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his House counterpart, Nancy Pelosi.

Or “Chuck and Nancy,” as President Donald Trump now calls them.

When Trump cracked the door of bipartisanship, the two Hill veterans barged through full-force. Pelosi says they were looking for ways to “build some trust and confidence” with Trump.

Two meetings with the president yielded a budget deal and progress on immigration.

As for Schumer, an open Senate microphone Thursday caught him saying: “He likes us. He likes me, anyway.” Schumer said he warned Trump he’d be “boxed” if he only works with one party, adding, “He gets that.”

