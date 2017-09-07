Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

DuPont offers some pensioners buyouts or annuities

September 7, 2017 7:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — DuPont has offered pension buyouts or annuities to about 9,500 of its U.S. retirees.

The News Journal reports the company made the offer last week, just before it completed a nearly $150 billion merger with The Dow Chemical Co. The companies are now operating as DowDuPont.

Retirees can exchange their pensions for a lump-sum buyout or small monthly annuity. By accepting the offer, the former workers wouldn’t have to wait until they reach 62 to collect a traditional pension.

Getting some retired workers off the books could help close a pension gap that the newspaper reports exceeded $8 billion at the start of the year.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Dr. Jerome Adams becomes new U.S. Surgeon General

Today in History

1977: US signs Panama Canal treaties

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1324 0.0069 3.69%
L 2020 25.9843 0.0189 5.96%
L 2030 29.1614 0.0356 8.53%
L 2040 31.5030 0.0453 9.78%
L 2050 18.1151 0.0300 10.91%
G Fund 15.4282 0.0008 1.36%
F Fund 18.1356 -0.0348 2.92%
C Fund 34.4745 0.1076 11.59%
S Fund 44.1591 0.0595 8.61%
I Fund 28.9302 0.0226 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.