Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Duterte refuses call to open his bank accounts to scrutiny

September 13, 2017 2:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has refused a demand by his most vocal critic to publicly release details of his bank accounts to disprove allegations that he had large sums of undeclared money.

President Rodrigo Duterte said in a news conference early Wednesday that if opposition Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV wanted “to get evidence, do not get it from my mouth. You must be stupid … Why would I give you the pleasure?”

Trillanes first alleged Duterte had unexplained wealth during the presidential campaign last year. Duterte revived attention recently when he alleged Trillanes has undeclared foreign bank accounts.

Trillanes denied he has undeclared wealth and signed about a dozen waivers for authorities to look into the alleged bank accounts.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary visits DC fire station on 9/11 anniversary

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1917 0.0125 3.92%
L 2020 26.1330 0.0330 6.18%
L 2030 29.4311 0.0619 8.74%
L 2040 31.8456 0.0795 9.97%
L 2050 18.3396 0.0529 11.07%
G Fund 15.4336 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0897 -0.0295 3.86%
C Fund 34.9188 0.1191 11.93%
S Fund 44.8229 0.2639 8.16%
I Fund 29.4743 0.0722 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.