Environmentalists sue to block border wall with Mexico

September 14, 2017 6:59 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Three advocacy groups have sued the federal government to block construction of a border wall with Mexico, alleging that the Trump administration overstepped its authority by waiving environmental reviews.

The lawsuit filed Thursday by the Sierra Club, Defenders of Wildlife and Animal Legal Defense Fund seeks to prevent construction of wall prototypes in San Diego before it begins. It also asks that plans for replacement fencing in San Diego and Calexico, California, be halted.

The claims largely mirror those in a lawsuit filed by another advocacy group, the Center for Biological Diversity.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it won’t comment on pending litigation. The government has waived environmental reviews seven times under a 2005 law to speed construction of border barriers, including twice under Trump.

