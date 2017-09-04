Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

EU greenlights state aid to Germany’s Air Berlin

September 4, 2017 8:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union anti-trust regulators have approved Germany’s plan to provide troubled low-cost carrier Air Berlin with a 150-million-euro ($179-million) loan.

The European Commission, which polices EU state aid rules, said Monday that the loan “will allow for the orderly wind-down of the insolvent airline Air Berlin without unduly distorting competition.”

The Commission also said the move would help protect the interests of air travelers.

Air Berlin, Germany’s second-largest carrier, said last month that it was filing for bankruptcy after its main shareholder, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, decided to cut its financing.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

To allay travelers’ fears they might be stranded on summer holiday, the government announced that it would provide a loan so the airline could continue flights for the time being.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.