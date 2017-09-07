Listen Live Sports

Euro’s strength a key theme when ECB chief talks stimulus

September 7, 2017 5:41 am
 
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Markets are waiting to see whether European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will try to talk the euro down as he discusses the future of stimulus for the 19-country eurozone economy.

Draghi is slated to hold a news conference after Thursday’s meeting of the bank’s 25-member governing council.

The rise in the currency’s exchange rate is complicating life for the central bank. The exchange rate has risen 14 percent this year to $1.20, and that could hurt exports and lower inflation, which the ECB is trying to raise.

So far, Draghi has not expressed public concern and analysts are speculating he may now use the news conference to address the issue.

The euro is up on expectations that the ECB will begin scaling back its bond-purchase stimulus beginning in January.

