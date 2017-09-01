Federal panel opposes tech company sale to Chinese investors

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal panel is recommending that President Donald Trump reject or suspend the pending $1.3 billion sale of Portland, Oregon’s largest tech company to a Chinese-backed investment firm.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2evDArA ) the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ruled against the deal Friday. The deal has been under scrutiny since it became clear that the newly-formed private equity firm seeking to buy Lattice Semiconductor is funded by the Chinese government. Lawmakers have said the transaction could threaten national security.

Lattice Semiconductors says that it hopes the federal panel will change its recommendation or the president will take a different course.

Trump has 15 days to decide whether he will follow the recommendation.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com