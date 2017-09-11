Listen Live Sports

Feds looking to trim golden tilefish quota for next 3 years

September 11, 2017 12:15 pm
 
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal fishing regulators are planning to cut back the fishing quota for golden tilefish for the next three years.

Golden tilefish are prized as food and they are caught by longline and hook-and-line fishermen up and down the East Coast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says proposed quotas for 2018 to 2020 are 14 percent lower than the 2017 quota to prevent overfishing.

The fish are not currently experiencing overfishing, but fishery managers recommended reduction based on an evaluation of the fishery.

Commercial fishermen caught more than 2 million pounds of golden tilefish in 2015. Most of the catch came to shore in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

NOAA is collecting comments about the quota cut until Sept. 22. The fishing year for golden tilefish begins Nov. 1.

