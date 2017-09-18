Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Fierce storms haven’t slowed growth along US coastlines

September 18, 2017 3:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

A new Associated Press analysis shows that rising sea levels and fierce storms have failed to stop relentless population growth along U.S. coasts in recent years. The latest punishing hurricanes scored bull’s-eyes on two of the country’s fastest growing regions: coastal Texas around Houston and resort areas of southwest Florida.

Nothing seems to curb America’s appetite for life near the sea, especially in the warmer climates of the South. Researchers and policy advisers who study hurricanes say coastal development destroys natural barriers such as islands and wetlands, promotes erosion and flooding, and positions more buildings and people in the path of future destruction.

Nationally, coastline counties grew an average of 5.6 percent since 2010, while inland counties gained just 4 percent.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.