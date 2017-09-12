Listen Live Sports

Fingerprints on bomb central to terror trial of US citizen

September 12, 2017 12:14 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. citizen accused of abandoning his birth nation to fight for al-Qaida is being put on trial in New York in a case that hinges partly on fingerprints found on an unexploded bomb.

Muhanad Mahmoud Al Farekh was born in Houston and raised in Dubai. He was captured by Pakistan’s security forces in 2014.

His case has drawn extra attention because of reports American officials had debated whether to try to kill him in a drone strike, a step almost never taken against U.S. citizens.

The administration of President Barack Obama ultimately decided to try for a capture and civilian prosecution instead.

Farehk has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to murder U.S. nationals and other crimes. His trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

