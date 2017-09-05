Former Milwaukee Sheriff Clarke joining Trump PAC

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke is joining a political action committee that supports President Donald Trump, saying in an email Tuesday he will serve as spokesman and senior adviser to the group.

The firebrand sheriff has made a name for himself as one of the president’s most outspoken and faithful backers, frequently voicing support for Trump’s every move to his nearly 800,000 Twitter followers. The PAC he is joining, America First Action, works to elect Republican candidates who support the Trump administration.

“I will help make sure we elect the candidates who will do what they promise in support of President Trump’s agenda,” Clarke said in an email announcing his move. “Just as important, I will see to it that the will of the American people is not derailed by the left or the self-serving Washington establishment.”

Clarke announced his resignation as sheriff on Thursday after serving in that capacity for 15 years.

Advertisement

“David Clarke is an American patriot, and we are very proud to welcome him to America First,” Brian O. Walsh, President of America First Action, said in a statement.

Clarke’s departure comes at a tumultuous time for the polarizing sheriff, who has clashed with many of Milwaukee’s government officials. Several members of his jail staff are under investigation by prosecutors and could face charges in the 2016 dehydration death of an inmate who was deprived of water for a week as punishment.

Clarke is also facing several lawsuits, including two by the family of the deceased inmate, Terrill Thomas. Two former inmates who were pregnant during their time at the sheriff’s jail have also filed lawsuits this year alleging they were shackled while giving birth.

In May, Clarke said he was offered a job as an assistant secretary with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, but the job never materialized and the agency never confirmed Clarke’s claim.

But Clarke said in a statement his new job will give him “the chance to do what I love most …” That, he said, is promoting Trump’s agenda.