Former NAACP president asks school to rescind DeVos invite

September 11, 2017 7:42 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A candidate for Maryland governor is calling on a university to rescind its invitation to the nation’s education secretary to give a commencement address.

Ben Jealous said in statement Monday that he will speak in support of University of Baltimore students and alumni at a protest opposed to Betsy DeVos giving the fall commencement speech.

The former NAACP president said he’s opposed to the education polices of President Donald Trump’s administration. The Democrat said he’s concerned about banks taking higher fees from college students’ financial aid dollars as well as efforts to weaken protections for sexual assault survivors.

Alec Ross, another Democrat running for governor, has also called for the invitation to be rescinded.

