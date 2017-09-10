Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Former UK leader advises immigration curbs instead of Brexit

September 10, 2017 7:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is proposing tough new immigration rules as part of a plan to keep Britain from leaving the European Union.

The longtime Brexit opponent said Sunday that controlling immigration from other EU countries would satisfy the British public’s demands without having to take Britain out of the 28-nation bloc.

Blair concedes that the open borders that were in place during his tenure are no longer appropriate. He called instead for a system that would restrict the free movement of people enshrined in EU law and require newcomers to register with UK authorities.

He said in a Sunday Times article that the mandate British voters gave in the 2016 referendum that approved leaving the EU can be respected without the upheaval of Brexit.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.