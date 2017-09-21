Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Former VP Biden to campaign in Alabama Senate race

September 21, 2017 7:31 am
 
1 min read
Share       

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will travel to Alabama next month to campaign for the Democrat in the U.S. Senate race.

Democrat Doug Jones’ campaign announced Wednesday that Biden will headline an Oct. 3 rally in Birmingham.

Jones will face the Republican nominee, either current interim Sen. Luther Strange or Roy Moore, in the Dec. 12 special election for the U.S. Senate seat that previously belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Jones is a lawyer and former U.S. attorney during the Clinton administration. He is perhaps best known for prosecuting Ku Klux Klansmen responsible for killing four black girls in the 1963 bombing of a Birmingham church.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as GSA and the U.S. International Trade Administration examine IT modernization.

Advertisement

“I have seen Doug Jones’ dedication to civil rights and social justice. From his time as U.S. attorney prosecuting the 16th Street Baptist Church bombers to his private life as an advocate for social justice and economic empowerment, Doug Jones is a proven leader in which we can place our trust,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden joins a parade of national political figures getting involved in the Alabama race for the Senate seat.

President Donald Trump will visit the state Friday to campaign for Strange, who is locked in a tight battle with Moore for the GOP nomination. Vice President Mike Pence will be in the state Monday.

Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is holding a rally on behalf of Moore in Montgomery on Thursday night.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor signals to amphibious assault vehicle

Today in History

1942: B-29 Superfortress makes debut flight

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2193 0.0044 3.92%
L 2020 26.1988 0.0123 6.18%
L 2030 29.5486 0.0238 8.74%
L 2040 31.9953 0.0311 9.97%
L 2050 18.4386 0.0212 11.07%
G Fund 15.4407 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0356 -0.0254 3.86%
C Fund 35.1006 0.0221 11.93%
S Fund 45.3662 0.1634 8.16%
I Fund 29.6496 0.0502 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.