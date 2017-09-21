Listen Live Sports

Former VP Biden to campaign in Alabama Senate race

September 21, 2017 7:18 am
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will travel to Alabama next month to campaign for the Democrat in the U.S. Senate race.

Democrat Doug Jones’ campaign announced Wednesday that Biden will headline an Oct. 3 rally in Birmingham.

Jones will face the Republican nominee, either current interim Sen. Luther Strange or Roy Moore, in the Dec. 12 special election for the U.S. Senate seat that previously belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Jones is a lawyer and former U.S. attorney during the Clinton administration. He is perhaps best known for prosecuting Ku Klux Klansmen responsible for killing four black girls in the 1963 bombing of a Birmingham church.

Biden joins a parade of national political figures getting involved in the Alabama race. President Donald Trump visits the state Friday to campaign for Strange.

