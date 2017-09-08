Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Germany rejects Polish demand for World War II reparations

September 8, 2017 8:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says the question of paying reparations to Poland for World War II has been resolved for over 60 years and there’s no reason to reopen it.

Poland’s government said recently that Germany has a moral obligation to pay for the massive destruction of many towns and cities by the Nazi war machine.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman told reporters on Friday that while Germany “stands by its responsibility for WWII” it has already paid reparations to Poland in the past.

Steffen Seibert said Germany also considers Poland’s relinquishment of further reparations in 1953, 1970 and 2004 to be legally binding.

Advertisement

Seibert said that “in our view this question has been completely resolved legally and politically.”

He added that Germany is grateful for its current good relations with Poland.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers compete in Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1433 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 26.0077 0.0234 5.96%
L 2030 29.2000 0.0386 8.53%
L 2040 31.5505 0.0475 9.78%
L 2050 18.1447 0.0296 10.91%
G Fund 15.4291 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1783 0.0427 2.92%
C Fund 34.4763 0.0018 11.59%
S Fund 44.0255 -0.1336 8.61%
I Fund 29.1530 0.2228 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.