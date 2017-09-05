Listen Live Sports

GOP chairman condemns mayor candidate’s reference to race

September 5, 2017 4:08 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party has condemned a social media post by a mayoral candidate that listed her skin color among her qualifications.

Kimberley Barnette is one of three candidates in next week’s mayoral primary in Charlotte. On her Facebook page, Barnette urged readers to vote for her, calling herself “REPUBLICAN & SMART, WHITE, TRADITIONAL.” The post was soon taken down.

Chairman Robin Hayes said Tuesday any suggestion a candidate is more or less qualified based on skin color alone “is offensive to North Carolina Republicans and we condemn it.” Hayes added “this type of suggestion has no place in our public discourse.”

Barnette didn’t respond to a phone message or email Tuesday seeking comment. She’s running against city council member Kenny Smith and Gary Dunn.

