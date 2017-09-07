Listen Live Sports

GOP Rep. Charlie Dent announces retirement from House

September 7, 2017 7:44 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Congressman Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, leader of an influential caucus of GOP moderates in the House, has announced he will not seek re-election to an eighth House term next year.

Dent, who has been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, says in a statement that he never intended to serve as long as he has. But he is also criticizing “increased polarization and ideological rigidity that leads to dysfunction, disorder and chaos” on Capitol Hill.

Dent is a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, putting him at the center of spending deals routinely scorned by the party’s right flank. He opposed Trump’s election as president and has not hesitated to criticize the Trump administration’s handling of certain policies as well as the president’s tone.

