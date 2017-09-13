Government revokes Dutch citizenship of 4 foreign fighters

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands’ justice minister has revoked the Dutch citizenship of four people who the government says traveled to an overseas conflict zone to join a terrorist organization.

The announcement Wednesday marked the first time Justice Minister Stef Blok has used new powers to revoke the citizenship of Jihadi fighters.

The identities of the people affected by the decision and the country they traveled to were not released. They also have been declared undesirable aliens, which means they cannot legally return to the Netherlands or to any other country in the European Union’s Schengen passport-free travel zone.

Scores of Dutch citizens have traveled to Syria and Iraq in recent years to join Islamic extremist groups such as Islamic State.