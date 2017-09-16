Listen Live Sports

...

Group: Ryanair cancellations bode ill for its Alitalia bid

September 16, 2017 9:56 am
 
< a min read
MILAN (AP) — The Codacons consumer advocacy group said Ryanair’s decision to cancel 2,000 flights over the next six weeks has put a poor light on its plans to bid for bankrupt Alitalia.

Budget carrier Ryanair has announced it would cancel up to 50 flights a day through October to improve punctuality. Codacons said Saturday the decision will have repercussions for “thousands and thousands of Italian travelers,” and that passengers should be fully reimbursed or rebooked on other flights at no additional cost.

Codacons added that “in light of what happened, the air carrier does not seem the most adapted to take over Alitalia.”

Ryanair’s CEO has said the low-cost carrier would make a bid for the long-range assets of Alitalia, which filed for bankruptcy in May.

