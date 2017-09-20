Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Groups demand Duke Energy show coal ash disaster maps

September 20, 2017 1:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The country’s largest electric company is refusing online access to federally mandated maps showing the scope of disaster resulting if a coal-ash pit burst and spilled its toxic muck onto neighboring properties.

Advocacy groups Southern Environmental Law Center and Earthjustice said Wednesday they’re planning to sue Duke Energy Corp. Environmentalists say the information is blacked out for more than a dozen Duke Energy sites in Indiana, Kentucky and North Carolina.

The groups say the Charlotte-based company is the country’s only electric utility not providing the Dam Safety information online.

The Associated Press found the Tennessee Valley Authority, Alabama Power and Ohio-based American Electric Power among those posting the maps required by a two-year-old Environmental Protection Agency rule.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as GSA and the U.S. International Trade Administration examine IT modernization.

Advertisement

Duke Energy spokeswoman Erin Culbert said local emergency workers are given all details.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD's Carson visits National Response Coordination Center

Today in History

1963: Kennedy proposes joint US-Soviet mission to moon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2149 0.0096 3.92%
L 2020 26.1865 0.0236 6.18%
L 2030 29.5248 0.0422 8.74%
L 2040 31.9642 0.0532 9.97%
L 2050 18.4174 0.0345 11.07%
G Fund 15.4398 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0610 -0.0015 3.86%
C Fund 35.0785 0.0391 11.93%
S Fund 45.2028 -0.0285 8.16%
I Fund 29.5994 0.1746 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.