Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Hacker who harassed CIA, FBI directors sentenced to 5 years

September 9, 2017 1:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A hacker who harassed the directors of the CIA and FBI in 2015 has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Washington Post reports that 23-year-old Justin Liverman, a member of the “Crackas With Attitude” collective that exposed private online accounts of top officials including former CIA chief John Brennan and James Clapper Jr., then-director of national intelligence, pleaded guilty earlier this year.

A British teenager broke into the accounts by impersonating the officials, while Liverman and co-defendant Andrew Otto Boggs, used the exposed information to harass victims. Liverman also harassed the families of his victims, including government employees, leaving threatening and explicit phone messages.

Boggs was sentenced to two years in prison and Cracka is being prosecuted in Britain.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.