The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Haley lays out argument to say Iran not abiding nuclear deal

September 5, 2017 11:28 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s envoy to the United Nations is laying out the argument for the U.S. potentially declaring Iran in formal violation of the nuclear deal.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley says she doesn’t know what decision Trump will make on the Iran deal. She says it’s his decision alone.

But Haley is detailing a litany of U.S. grievances against Iran and its Revolutionary Guard. Many of the accusations took place before the nuclear deal was negotiated.

Decertification would be a first step toward the Trump administration fulfilling its threat to pull out of the deal.

But notably, Haley says if Trump does declare Iran in violation, that doesn’t necessarily mean the U.S. will withdraw from the deal. She’s leaving open the possibility that sanctions relief could remain.

