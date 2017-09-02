Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Hawaii lawmakers take big step toward bailing out rail line

September 2, 2017 12:40 am
 
3 min read
Share       

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers took a big step Friday toward bailing out Honolulu’s financially troubled rail transit project, approving a funding plan critical to the project’s future.

The state House of Representatives passed a bill to raise $2.4 billion in taxes for the commuter train planned for Honolulu and nearby suburbs on the last day of a special legislative session.

The proposal previously passed the Senate and now heads to Gov. David Ige, who said he expects to sign it after a review.

The $9.5 billion rail transit line, one of the most expensive per-capita in the nation, is less than half built and faces a shortfall up to $3 billion.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Rail officials are up against a Sept. 15 deadline from the Federal Transit Administration to show they can pay for the project. Without that assurance, they risk losing $1.5 billion in federal money and possibility having to return about $800 million in federal funds already spent.

Critics have said the project is too costly and doesn’t make sense on an island with high construction costs and a small population.

But ardent supporters say it will encourage affordable housing and transit-oriented development while providing relief to commuters on the west side, where drivers can sit in traffic for hours and there’s only one route into urban Honolulu.

“This will dramatically improve the quality of life for the people of West Oahu,” said Democratic Rep. Matt LoPresti, who represents parts of Ewa on the West side.

The bill would extend a surcharge on the general excise tax — a surcharge now planned through the end of 2027 — for another three years, generating $1 billion for the project. The general excise tax, currently about 4.5 percent on Oahu, is essentially a business income tax that’s often passed on to customers.

The bill also would raise the hotel tax — also called the transient accommodation tax — statewide by 1 percentage point to 10.25 percent for 13 years, through 2030.

        5 potential changes to federal retirement: How much they'd cost feds, retirees

It also would increase the amount that counties receive from the tax from $93 million to $103 million.

“To come out here and then to go back to the neighbor islands and ask them to pay for rail is going to be very, very difficult,” said Democratic Rep. James Tokioka, who represents Lihue and other parts of Kauai and voted against the proposal. “People on the neighbor islands think Honolulu takes too much from the pot.”

His fellow representative from Kauai, Democratic Rep. Dee Morikawa, disagreed, saying Oahu residents help neighbor islands in many ways.

“When an island needs help, we step up,” she said. “That is our job. That is what we’re elected to do.”

The proposal also calls for more oversight of the rail project. It would require the state to conduct an audit, and money would be directed into a new state fund so the state comptroller could review expenses before doling out the money.

Republican representatives introduced floor amendments to cap money going to rail, exclude neighbor islands from the hotel tax increase, require a forensic audit to look for irregularities — not just an audit — and require that 10 percent of rail funds come from public-private partnerships.

“People are saying enough is enough,” said Republican Rep. Gene Ward, arguing for the funding cap.

All four amendments failed to pass.

Rep. Sylvia Luke said she understands the concerns of neighbor islanders, but an amendment limiting the hotel tax increase to Oahu and exempting neighbor islands would guarantee that not enough funds are provided for the rail line.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.