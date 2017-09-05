Listen Live Sports

Health care, business groups want Congress to pay insurers

September 5, 2017 7:57 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of powerful health industry and business groups is asking senators to finance federal subsidies to insurers for at least two years.

The letter the organizations sent Tuesday is a direct challenge to President Donald Trump.

As part of his effort to erase the Obama health care law, Trump has threatened to halt the payments, which he calls bailouts.

Senate health committee chairman Lamar Alexander of Tennessee hopes to craft a bipartisan bill extending the subsidies for a year. Washington state Sen. Patty Murray, who is that panel’s top Democrat, has said she wants a multi-year extension.

The groups include America’s Health Insurance Plans representing insurers, plus doctor and hospital organizations and the Chamber of Commerce. They write that blocking the money would create “uncertainty” and prompt higher premiums.

