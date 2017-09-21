Listen Live Sports

Hogan plans to widen I-270, I-495 and BW Parkway

September 21, 2017 11:56 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced a $9 billion plan to widen Interstate 270, the Capital Beltway and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in the suburbs of the nation’s capital.

Hogan said Thursday the work on the three major state highways will reduce congestion for millions of drivers.

The Hogan administration is calling the plan to add four lanes on both I-495 and I-270 the largest proposed public-private partnership in North America. The state will be seeking private developers to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the new lanes on I-495 between the American Legion Bridge and the Woodrow Wilson Bridge and on I-270 between I-495 and I-70.

The plan will have new express toll lanes, in addition to existing lanes, on I-495, I-270 and Maryland 295.

