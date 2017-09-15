Listen Live Sports

India: Indian soldier killed in Pakistan firing in Kashmir

September 15, 2017 4:08 am
 
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — An Indian border guard was killed Friday after Pakistani soldiers fired at several positions along the volatile border in disputed Kashmir, an Indian paramilitary officer said.

Pakistani soldiers early Friday fired mortar shells and automatic rifles at border posts in five places in Arnia sector, said D. Parekh, a senior officer with India’s Border Security Force.

Parekh called it a violation of the 2003 ceasefire accord between the nuclear rivals, both of who claim Kashmir in its entirety.

Parekh said Indian soldiers retaliated for the Pakistani firing. Pakistan did not immediately comment.

According to police, a civilian was wounded after he was hit by a bullet.

India and Pakistan have a long history of bitter relations over Kashmir. They have fought two of their three wars over the region since they gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

Last year, Indian and Pakistani soldiers engaged in some of the worst fighting along the Line of Control since the two nations agreed to the cease-fire accord.

The Line of Control is guarded by the Indian and Pakistani armies and divides the two parts of Kashmir. Each country also has a separate paramilitary border force guarding the lower-altitude frontier separating Indian-controlled Kashmir and the Pakistani province of Punjab.

