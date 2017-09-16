Listen Live Sports

Instability lingers in African kingdom after deadly shootout

September 16, 2017 4:59 am
 
MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — The shooting death last week of Lesotho’s military commander heightened regional concerns about the small southern African kingdom, whose mostly peaceful elections in June gave hope that stability was being restored.

Periodic unrest has held back the mountainous nation with a history of shaky coalition governments and military interference in politics for much of the period since independence from Britain in 1966.

Lesotho’s constitutional monarch, King Letsie III, has said the latest assassination made the country a laughingstock, and he criticized politicians for using the military to undertake illegal missions.

Troops from several southern African countries, part of a regional bloc, have deployed to the kingdom as a peacekeeping force but are largely staying out of sight.

