Internal watchdog says EPA mismanaging toxic site cleanups

WASHINGTON (AP) — An internal government watchdog says some hazardous-waste cleanups in the U.S. have stopped or slowed down because the Environmental Protection Agency doesn’t manage its Superfund staff effectively.

The EPA’s inspector general said Tuesday that such work is at a standstill or moving slowly on at least four Superfund sites where “human exposure is not under control.”

The report says that means contamination at the sites is unsafe for humans and there is a reasonable expectation that people may be exposed to it.

The report comes as EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says cleaning up the 1,300 designated Superfund sites is a priority.

President Donald Trump has proposed cutting the Superfund program by 30 percent. Pruitt says he can do more through better management.