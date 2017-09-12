Investigators to determine likely cause of fatal Tesla crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators are meeting to determine the likely cause of a crash last year that killed a man using the semi-autonomous driving systems of his Tesla Model S sedan.

The case has raised questions about the ability of automakers to keep the attention of drivers engaged as new technology allows them to cede greater control to their vehicles.

The National Transportation Safety Board takes up the crash Tuesday, the same day Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is scheduled to unveil safety guidelines for automakers seeking to market self-driving cars. The board’s recommendations often carry weight with regulators.

Tech company owner Joshua Brown of Ohio had Tesla’s cruise control and lane-keeping systems engaged when the vehicle failed to stop for a semitrailer turning left onto a highway near Gainesville, Florida, in May 2016.