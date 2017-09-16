Listen Live Sports

Iran recruits Afghan and Pakistani Shiites to fight in Syria

September 16, 2017 3:09 am
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Thousands of Shiite Muslims from Afghanistan and Pakistan are being recruited by Iran to fight with President Bashar al-Assad’s forces in Syria.

That’s according to counterterrorism officials and analysts who say the fighters are being lured by promises of housing, a monthly salary of up to $600 and the possibility of employment in Iran when they return, say counterterrorism officials and analysts.

These fighters, who have received public praise from Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, even have their own brigades.

But officials in both countries worry about the mayhem they might cause when they return home to countries already wrestling with a major militant problem.

