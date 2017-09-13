Israel police: Hollywood mogul questioned in Netanyahu probe

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s national police chief has confirmed that investigators recently questioned Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan as part of a corruption investigation into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Roni Alsheikh told Israel’s Channel 10 TV station in an interview broadcast Wednesday that Milchan’s testimony, gathered in London, was significant. He declined to elaborate. His full interview is scheduled to be broadcast Friday.

Netanyahu is suspected of accepting expensive gifts from wealthy supporters, including Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer.

The Israeli leader denies any wrongdoing.