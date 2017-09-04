Listen Live Sports

Israeli PM sheds statesmanlike persona as scandals mount

September 4, 2017 12:59 pm
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — With a slew of corruption scandals closing in on him, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is dropping what remains of his statesmanlike persona in favor of an angry nationalism that’s popular with his base.

Casting himself as an innocent outsider, the long-serving prime minister blames Israel’s old guard “elites” for the array of inquiries into his financial conduct. He has been lashing out against the media and an all-powerful “left wing” for supposedly conducting a witch-hunt against him, while associates have taken to sniping at the court system and police as well.

Recent days’ headlines have been dominated by arrests of Netanyahu confidants, a court ruling forcing him to reveal phone records, leaks from inside the investigation and indications that his wife Sara will be indicted for fraud.

With each new complication Netanyahu seems to grow more bellicose.

