Italy orders investigation after child dies of malaria

ROME (AP) — Italy’s health ministry has ordered an investigation into the death of a 4-year-old girl from malaria after checks determined she hadn’t traveled to any country at risk for the disease.

The child died Monday at the Brescia public hospital after being transferred from Trento. Italy is not known to have the kind of mosquitoes that spread malaria.

The health ministry said Tuesday it is sending a team of experts to the Trento hospital to determine how the girl got infected, since she hadn’t made any trips to countries with the parasitic disease.

Suspicion fell on the Trento facility because it was treating two other children with malaria.

But the ANSA news agency quoted the head of the Trento health service, Paolo Bordon, as suggesting she might have caught it earlier.