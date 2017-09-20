Listen Live Sports

Ivanka Trump discusses her postpartum depression

September 20, 2017 5:42 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump discussed her experience with postpartum depression in an interview recorded for “The Dr. Oz Show.”

The senior White House adviser said that with “each of my three children I had some level of postpartum” and called it a “very challenging, emotional time for me.”

Trump said, “I felt like I was not living up to my potential as a parent, or as an entrepreneur, or as an executive.” She said she had not been planning to reveal this, but called it an important issue that “affects parents all over the country.”

Excerpts from the interview, set to air Thursday, were shown Wednesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Trump has three children with husband Jared Kushner, also a White House adviser. Arabella is six, Joseph is three and Theodore is one.

Trump has been in New York this week, conducting meetings with foreign officials on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. She has focused on a targeted set of issues, including family leave and workforce development.

