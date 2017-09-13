Listen Live Sports

Jefferson statue is shrouding in black in Charlottesville

September 13, 2017
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A group of people has covered up a statue of Thomas Jefferson in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that the shrouding occurred Tuesday night on the campus of the University of Virginia. The group of about 100 people included students, faculty and community members.

The protesters gathered at the Rotunda, the same place that drew chanting white nationalists with tiki torches one month ago.

The group covered Jefferson’s statue in black. The act mimicked the city’s decision to shroud the statues of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson after the violent events in the city on Aug. 12.

The university had not yet responded to the newspaper’s request for comment on the Jefferson statue shrouding by press time.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

