Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Jersey shore town bans elaborate tents to help overcrowding

September 6, 2017 8:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BELMAR, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey shore town is banning elaborate tents from the beach as a way to help alleviate crowding.

Belmar’s council voted Tuesday night to stop so-called “beach spreading,” taking effect in the summer season of 2018.

Large tents and canopies will be banned from Memorial Day until Labor Day.

Mayor Matt Doherty says the increasing number of tents had gotten out of hand.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from DHS, GSA, SSA and CIA share insights on DevOps in government.

Advertisement

He says he’s not in favor of more government regulation, but people weren’t using common sense.

He tells the Asbury Park Press (http://on.app.com/2vL98Bi) he has received complaints from the Department of Public Works, police, life guards and patrons about tents that make crowding worse.

The resolution wouldn’t affect tents for small children or beach umbrellas. Other towns such as Seaside Heights and Long Beach Island have enacted similar restrictions.

___

Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com

        Trump sets 2018 pay raise for federal employees

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

A satellite view of Hurricane Irma

Today in History

1901: President McKinley is shot

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1255 -0.0164 3.69%
L 2020 25.9654 -0.0536 5.96%
L 2030 29.1258 -0.1078 8.53%
L 2040 31.4577 -0.1405 9.78%
L 2050 18.0851 -0.0944 10.91%
G Fund 15.4274 0.0037 1.36%
F Fund 18.1704 0.0806 2.92%
C Fund 34.3669 -0.2612 11.59%
S Fund 44.0996 -0.4656 8.61%
I Fund 28.9076 -0.0758 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.