Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge nixes $1M request for lawyer fees in case worth $125K

September 1, 2017 11:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge has angrily rejected a request for more than $900,000 in legal fees in a Pennsylvania insurance case that saw the attorneys’ client receive $125,000.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2vxFyza ) reports U.S. District Judge Malachy Mannion found the fee request so “mind-boggling” and “outrageously excessive” that he’s planning to report the attorneys to a Pennsylvania disciplinary board that investigates complaints of attorney misconduct.

Lead attorney Michael Pisanchyn defended the request saying he and another attorney worked hard on the 2013 lawsuit to hold an insurance company responsible for delaying payment of a $25,000 car crash claim and won the client another $100,000 at trial.

Mannion says the bill is based on 2,583 hours, or the equivalent of 323 eight-hour days spent on the case.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1313 0.0275 3.69%
L 2020 25.9903 0.0681 5.96%
L 2030 29.1797 0.1226 8.53%
L 2040 31.5288 0.1560 9.78%
L 2050 18.1332 0.1020 10.91%
G Fund 15.4228 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1218 0.0240 2.92%
C Fund 34.5553 0.1981 11.59%
S Fund 44.3403 0.4525 8.61%
I Fund 28.8694 0.1808 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.