Judge: Pawtucket must pay tuition for school rape victim

September 6, 2017 11:43 am
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the Rhode Island city of Pawtucket to pay private school tuition for a girl who was raped by another student in a public school bathroom when she was 13.

George Hovarth, who represents the girl identified in court papers as Jane Doe, told The Associated Press on Wednesday the city will pay tuition and fees of more than $40,000 per year.

U.S. District Jack McConnell issued the order last week. The AP is not identifying the private school to protect the victim’s identity.

Doe was raped in 2016 by an 18-year-old student at the Pawtucket Learning Academy, a public school. He was recently convicted and sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.

The girl sued last month, saying officials knew sexual harassment and molestations were pervasive at the school. She said her civil rights were violated under Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in federally funded programs.

A lawyer for the city referred a request for comment to Pawtucket’s school superintendent, who did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

